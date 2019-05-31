Carrie Underwood Soaks in the Sunshine With CALIA Bikini in Throwback Video

Carrie Underwood took a brief break from her busy tour to throwback to warmer days on Instagram Thursday afternoon.

The “Love Wins” singer shared two photos of herself wearing a bikini from her CALIA by Carrie brand.

“[Throwback Thursday] to the first Cali run on #CryPrettyTour360 – getting ready for summer!” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “Star The Path” and “Southbound.”

Underwood shared the new post while in the midst of the Canada leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360. Her next show is at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon on Friday. She is also slated to perform at the Bell MTS Place on June 2 in Winnipeg.

Underwood’s Toronto fans will have to wait even longer to see her though, thanks to the Toronto Raptors making it the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

“Due to the Raptors advancing to the NBA Finals & the technical set up requirements of the league, the Carrie Underwood concert on June 9, 2019 will be rescheduled to a later date still to be announced,” Scotiabank Arena announced on Tuesday. “All tickets for the June 9 concert will be valid for the newly announced date.”

Meanwhile, Underwood also added a special date to her U.K. leg later this month. On Saturday, June 29, she will be performing at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.

Underwood loves sharing throwback moments with fans. On Saturday, she marked the 14th anniversary of her big win on American Idol Season 4, which launched her career.

“14 years ago today… my world changed,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside an awkward photo showing her crying on stage. “It’s true when I say that ‘you can’t cry pretty.’”

Underwood recently returned to American Idol to perform on the season finale earlier this month. She sang another single from the Cry Pretty album, “Southbound.”

“I had so much fun back on [American Idol] tonight!” Underwood tweeted after appearing on the show. “Good luck to [Alejandro Aranda] and [Laine Hardy] and all the contestants on whatever greatness lies ahead! Thanks, Idol, for always welcoming me home! [heart emoji] #AmericanIdolFinale.”

During the episode, which saw Laine Hardy crowned champion, she told host Ryan Seacrest she still remembered what it was like to be in the competition.

“[I remember being] horrified, excited, scared, nervous all of the above,” Underwood told Seacrest. “I can only imagine what the contestants are feeling right now. Well, I can imagine, because I was there.”

Fans can next check out Underwood during the 2019 CMT Music Awards, which air on June 5 on CMT at 8 p.m. ET. Other performers include Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and Dan + Shay.

Photo credit: Instagram/Carrie Underwood