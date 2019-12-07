Carrie Underwood Shows off Her Workout Wear in Snowy Weather Amid Colorado Visit

To celebrate the holiday season, Carrie Underwood has taken a break from Nashville in lieu of some Winter Wonderland fun with her brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. According to the singer, the athleisure company held an event in Aspen, Colorado, on Dec. 5, and the photos from her excursion are just so stunning.

“Aspen was the perfect place to host our @CALIAbyCarrie event yesterday!” Underwood wrote. Her caption came alongside a carousel of photos from the event, which featured some jaw-dropping snaps of the gorgeous, winter landscape in Aspen.

The singer’s fans couldn’t help but comment on the beautiful location, and her chic CALIA outfits.

“Prettiest workout clothes / oh so comfy! one fan wrote, “You look so beautiful what a stunning place to have it too!”

Yet another fan highlighted how “beautiful” both Aspen and the singer look.

The “Cry Pretty” singer originally released her line of activewear with CALIA back in 2015. As she related in an interview with WWD in May 2017, Underwood wasn’t always positive that she’d even be able to have her own collection. “I don’t know that I ever thought an opportunity like this would ever present itself to me,” she told the publication. “I try my best to live a healthy lifestyle and was always looking for clothes to help me along the way. When Dick’s Sporting Goods approached [my management team] I was like, “Yes!” I didn’t even know it was my dream until they were like, “Here it is.”

Additionally, Underwood shared with WWD that she designs her CALIA line with her own active lifestyle in mind.

“I’m your busy mom/friend/wife tying to run around town and get all my chores done and work out,” she said. “[When designing] it was like, ‘What do I want?’ because I am a normal person with just a pretty cool job, so it was fun to come in and be like, ‘I need some place to put my phone when I run.’ I love being able to come in and bring little touches like that. With every collection it gets better.”

Underwood’s CALIA line has only continued to grow ever since it was released. Back in January, the singer revealed a new swimwear collection with the brand, per PEOPLE. And instead of celebrating the launch in the slopes of Aspen, she held an immersive day-long launch in the Hamptons. At the time, she revealed that her collection was designed to be “pretty and functional” and that she wanted the line to help give women everywhere swimsuit confidence.