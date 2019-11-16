Carrie Underwood Shares Photos From Her CMA Awards ‘Glam’ Look, and Fans Weigh In

It’s commonplace for celebrities to wear multiple outfits during the course of an awards night, but Carrie Underwood took things to a whole new level at Wednesday’s 2019 CMA Awards. The “Southbound” singer wore 10 different outfits during the event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and conveniently put them all together for one collage on Instagram Thursday. All that eye-popping “glam” in one place had fans in awe.

Underwood’s caption for the collage was simple. She added the word “glam” before tagging all the brands, labels and artists responsible for her looks. The list includes costume designer Marina Toybina, stylist Courtney Webster, makeup artist Melissa Schleicher, jewellery artist Jared Lehr, Jimmy Choo and several jewellers.

“Carrie looked spectacular last night. She should have won the entertainer of the year award!” one fan wrote.

“You looked beautiful in every outfit… I’m so proud of you!!” another chimed in.

“So proud of the phenomenal year you’ve had!!” one fan wrote.

“Wow I can’t believe MY entertainer of the year had 10 outfit changes!!! You killed it and looked amazing,” another wrote.

“I love all of these looks especially that orange dress! That one is my favorite!! So gorg,” another wrote.

Underwood needed all the different outfits for the awards show because she co-hosted with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and performed twice. She took part in the opening tribute to female country artists and performed her new single “Drinking Alone” solo.

Unfortunately, Underwood did not win any awards Wednesday night, much to the disappointment of her fans. Her album Cry Pretty lost Album of the Year to Maren Morris’ GIRL, and she later lost Female Vocalist of the Year to Kacey Musgraves. Underwood was the only female artist nominated for Entertainer of the Year and lost the top prize to Garth Brooks, who hasn’t released a new album since 2016.

The “Cry Pretty” singer recently wrapped her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360, during which she was joined by Runaway June. Like her fans, the trio was disappointed that Underwood lost. They shared a photo of Underwood on their Instagram page, adding “our entertainer of the year” in the caption.

“Not even a shout out,” band member Naomi Cooke wrote, referencing Brooks’ failure to mention Underwood in his acceptance speech. “So embarrassing.”

“I can’t think of someone else who’s more deserving of Entertainer of the Year,” Cooke previously told PopCulture.com. “It’s time for Carrie Underwood to win that. She’s definitely one of the biggest entertainers on earth, let’s not forget that. And then this tour. I mean, I don’t think anyone’s had a bigger, more successful tour than her, and I think she’s going to win it. I really, really do.”

