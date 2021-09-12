Carrie Underwood Reveals Solemn 9/11 Tribute at Her Family Farm

Carrie Underwood shared a tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and their families on Instagram Saturday, which marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Underwood posted a photo of the U.S. flag at half-staff at her farm to mark the solemn anniversary. The “Cry Pretty” singer also recalled how she learned of the attacks on that Tuesday morning 20 years ago.

“I remember exactly where I was 20 years ago when a friend told me on my way to class what had happened. It was absolutely impossible to comprehend at the time the words that he was saying. To be honest, 20 years later, I still can’t comprehend it,” Underwood wrote. “We must never forget September 11 and how it changed us as a country. We must remember those that had their lives stolen that day and continue to pray for their families who are still grieving. And we continue to be thankful to those who were there to help…and are still here to help.” At the end of her post, Underwood added, “God bless America” and the hashtag “Never Forget.”

Underwood’s post was praised by thousands of her fans, with some also sharing how they first heard about the attacks. “Beautifully said and what beautiful yet somber picture,” one fan wrote. “We were all forever changed that day, and we will never forget,” another commented. “Beautiful said! I will never forget the moment I watched it happening on TV either. I am still in disbelief. I will never forget,” another fan wrote.

After the attacks, several country music artists wrote their own songs about the grief they felt immediately afterwards. One of the biggest hits from that time was Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning).” In an interview with his record label UMG Nashville, Jackson said he almost didn’t release the song. “When I first wrote it, I didn’t think I would record it… and then we didn’t think we would want to release it,” Jackson said. “At first, I didn’t think I would ever write a song about the event because I just didn’t feel right about it, and then this came out of nowhere.”

Underwood was still a few years away from finding fame in 2001. She became an overnight star in 2005 after winning American Idol. Since then, she has released eight hit albums, including her latest, the Gospel record My Savior. On Dec. 1, Underwood will start a Las Vegas residency titled Reflection at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.