Carrie Underwood's Family Enjoys Fun Outing in Wake of Scary Home Fire

Carrie Underwood and her family enjoyed a much-needed day out following a fire at their Tennessee home earlier this month. A week after Williamson County Fire/Rescue confirmed they responded to a blaze at a home in Leiper's Fork, reportedly belonging to Underwood, the "Cry Pretty" singer, 41, took to Instagram Saturday to document her outing to Hersheypark amusement park in Pennsylvania with husband Mike Fisher, 44, and their sons – Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5.

"Had a day off with the fam in PA today, so we popped down to [Hersheypark] for some rides, fun and food," Underwood wrote. "The boys had SUCH a BLAST!!! They took such great care of us...and after the park, we went over to [Chocolate World] to make our own [Hershey] bars, learn about making chocolate and drink some milkshakes."

In the post, which can be viewed here, the American Idol alum shared several photos from the family outing, a photo of herself wearing a patriotic Hersheyland ballcap, an adorable photo of Fisher playing a midway game with their sons, and images of Fisher walking with the boys. The gallery ended with an image of Isaiah in the process of designing his own chocolate bar at Chocolate Wrold.

Reflecting on the outing, Underwood said she could not "cannot be more impressed with the staff of both place!!! This will DEFINITELY be on our list of places to come back to! Thanks [Hershey Park] and [Hershey's Chocolate World] for making our family time special!"

The weekend outing was a much-needed respite for the family of four following the stressful events just days earlier. The Williamson County Fire/Rescue reported on June 17 that at around 9:42 p.m. on June 16, Station 21 was dispatched to a structure fire in in the Pinewood area of Leiper's Fork, Tennessee. WKRN reported that the residence in question belonged to Underwood and her husband. Williamson County Fire/Rescue said the blaze stemmed from the home's garage. Thankfully, first responders were able to successfully extinguish the flames before they could spread to the rest of the home. WKRN reported that firefighters were able to so quickly extinguish the fire in part due the home's 10,000 gallon water tank. Although Underwood, her husband, and their sons were home at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported.

Although Underwood has not posted about the fire on social media, where she frequently shares updates, a spokesperson for the country singer confirmed, "There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."