Carrie Underwood's Home Catches Fire

Carrie Underwood's home in Tennessee caught fire on Sunday night, according to Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN. Early Monday morning, Williamson County Fire/Rescue shared photos of an incident, without saying it was Underwood's family home. However, WKRN reports that the residence, located in the Pinewood area of Leiper's Fork, Tennessee, belongs to Underwood and her husband, former Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue says the structure fire stemmed from the home's garage. Despite some issues with hot spots within the home's walls, the first responders were able to successfully extinguish the flames before they could spread to the rest of the American Idol alum's home. Per WKRN's report, the operation went quicker than expected due to the property having its own 10,000-gallon water tank that the fire department could easily access.

Underwood, Fisher and their young sons (Isaiah and Jacob) were home when the fire broke out. No injuries occurred in the blaze.

An investigation is currently underway into the cause of the fire, with WKRN reporting a UTV that was parked next to the garage is one focus of the investigation.

Underwood, who regularly shares updates on her day-to-day life living at the house in question, has not commented on the incident as of press time.