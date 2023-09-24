Carrie Underwood Reveals Near Wardrobe Malfunction Disaster

Underwood reveals she was about to go onstage with her Vegas residency when things when awry.

Carrie Underwood revealed that she narrowly avoided an old-fashioned Las Vegas wardrobe malfunction recently during her residency. According to PEOPLE, Underwood was lucky to have a solid team around her and a crafty mind that rolls with the punches.

"A zipper busted open right before I went onstage," Underwood tells PEOPLE. "Luckily my dresser added a big bow, and no one knew the difference. Stage magic, people!"

Carrie Underwood Owns up to Her Embarrassing Twitter Goofhttps://t.co/icSUDzXozz — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) May 16, 2023

Underwood's answer comes amid a rapid-fire Q&A with the magazine after extending her Vegas residency into 2024. She goes through some questions asking items like the last time she ate an entire pizza or the last moment she remembers feeling childlike wonder. Those are technically our questions, so just keep it moving.

The country superstar keeps it close to her family with her answers, including an adorable answer with her son and the last time she felt fear. "My 8-year-old [Isaiah] copied something on TV and put a gum wrapper around a battery to heat it up," she told the outlet. "I said, "You're going to blow yourself up," which I'm sure came out of my mother's mouth when I was a kid."

She also shared a bit about her husband, former hockey pro Mike Fisher. "My husband and I understand the value of spending time with our friends," she said. "He loves hunting and fishing and holds down the fort when I have to work, so I always want him to get his "man time" in."

Underwood also labels her concert moment with Guns N' Roses as her last memorable fan encounter, taking the stage with the band in Canada. The fan moment came after at the airport, where some fans were waiting. "I was sure they were waiting for them, but they were there for me," she says.

Carrie Underwood Fans Were Blown Away by New #SNF Openinghttps://t.co/RSdRk2Pdda — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) September 13, 2023

She also revealed an embarrassing purchase she made, which is actually trouble for a variety of reasons. She purchased a char online that she thought was a steal at $50. But when it arrived at her home, she found the truth. The chair that arrived was a dollhouse chair, "It literally fit into the palm of my hand," she added.

The country superstar recently made a splash with her brand new intro to Sunday Night Football on NBC, dazzling fans with the newest edition. She is also celebrating the release of her deluxe Denim and Rhinestones album and the extension of her Vegas show until 2024.