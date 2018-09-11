Carrie Underwood to Receive Star on Holllywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 35-year-old will be honored with the career accolade in a special ceremony on Sept. 20, with both her American Idol judge, Simon Cowell, and her good friend, and CMA Awards host, Brad Paisley, on hand to help Underwood celebrate.

The “Love Wins” singer will release Cry Pretty, her sixth studio album, on Sept. 14. The record, which marks Underwood’s first time as a co-producer (alongside David Garcia), also became the chance for Underwood to express herself creatively in a way she had not done with her previous five projects.

“I just wanted to be completely creative to see what would happen,” Underwood told PopCulture.com. “I feel like some themes that kind of weave their way through the entire album are ones that are just very real and very much about life, and very sincere and emotional and soulful. Of course, we have some fun songs on there too, but there’s a lot of me on this album. I think when people listen to it, they’ll definitely hear that.”

Underwood channeled both the highs and lows of the previous year into Cry Pretty, co-writing nine of the 13 tracks herself.

“There’s a lot of really personal songs on this album,” Underwood said. “2017 was just, it was a year full of ups and downs for a lot of reasons, and a lot of reasons I’m not quite ready to talk about. But, I feel like it made its way. Life, when you’re writing, kind of makes its way into what you’re doing. I feel like this was the first or the most that I could really inject myself into what I was writing.

“I’ve always been good at writing stories about other people, and not so great writing about myself,” she adds. “I felt like through all the ups and down of last year and the beginning of this year, I had to. That’s just what was on my mind and on my heart.”

Underwood’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony will be held at 1750 N. Vine Street, directly in front of Capitol Records. The entire ceremony will be streamed live at WalkofFame.com.

Underwood is nominated for two CMA Awards, for Female Vocalist of the Year, and Video of the Year, for “Cry Pretty.” Underwood and Paisley will return for the 11th time to to co-host the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz