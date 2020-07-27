Carrie Underwood Posts New Workout Photo and Fans Can't Stop Gushing
As her fans are well aware, Carrie Underwood is more than just a talented singer. Over the last few years, the musician has made a name for herself in the fitness world by releasing her own line of CALIA activewear and even publishing her own book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life. On Monday, Underwood posted a new photo of herself donning some of her CALIA by Carrie fitness apparel, and it's safe to say that fans were all about her workout-friendly look.
Underwood didn't just show off one of her activewear outfits on social media, she also sent her fans a kind message to start off their week. She posted a photo of herself wearing her CALIA by Carrie line, which included a white top and blue shorts, and a love-filled message to boot. She wrote that she was sending love to all of her followers. The "Cry Pretty" singer ended her message with a reminder for her fans, telling them to always be sure to choose themselves.
Sending some love your way today…remember to #ChooseYou! 🤟 💗 @CALIAbyCarrie pic.twitter.com/8TBz6GuWRj— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 27, 2020
Of course, fans loved Underwood's incredibly positive message. Naturally, those very fans responded to the singer's post with some major positivity themselves.
Just Amazing
You are amazing..God Bless you and your family... pic.twitter.com/jrVbuMtPW5— Lori D'OnofrioHamlin (@lorihamlin23) July 27, 2020
Looking Lovely
Wow you always look like a million— The original RealStrangeCat (@RealStrangeCat) July 27, 2020
Beautiful
So beautiful. Sending love to you and yours today as well. 😁— Doug D. (@Metsdiehard10) July 27, 2020
Boost They Needed
Thank you. I needed this today. Sending love back to you. You look great.— Christy (@cmw726) July 27, 2020
Star Power
You are pure awesome Carrie! We watched you fly through American Idol and become a HUGE STAR!!!!!!— Bryman7076 (@Bryman7076) July 27, 2020
Sending Love
Love ya ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EfmjFXdAs5— Oriane ❤️🙏🏽 (@msoriane_) July 27, 2020
Getting Those Workouts In
Beautiful Carrie....keep puttin in the work👊💪🏻💯— Gary Mikula (@gary_mik) July 27, 2020