Carrie Underwood Posts New Workout Photo and Fans Can't Stop Gushing

As her fans are well aware, Carrie Underwood is more than just a talented singer. Over the last few years, the musician has made a name for herself in the fitness world by releasing her own line of CALIA activewear and even publishing her own book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life. On Monday, Underwood posted a new photo of herself donning some of her CALIA by Carrie fitness apparel, and it's safe to say that fans were all about her workout-friendly look.

Underwood didn't just show off one of her activewear outfits on social media, she also sent her fans a kind message to start off their week. She posted a photo of herself wearing her CALIA by Carrie line, which included a white top and blue shorts, and a love-filled message to boot. She wrote that she was sending love to all of her followers. The "Cry Pretty" singer ended her message with a reminder for her fans, telling them to always be sure to choose themselves.

Of course, fans loved Underwood's incredibly positive message. Naturally, those very fans responded to the singer's post with some major positivity themselves.