See the Home Carrie Underwood Bought After Winning ‘American Idol’

Ever since winning American Idol in 2005, Carrie Underwood has become a household name, shooting to superstar status in the music world.

And after taking home the title all those years ago, it was only natural Underwood would make the move to Nashville to pursue her country music dreams. Of course with humble roots and a down-to-earth nature, she did so with a modest home that might not be quite what you’d expect from someone as famous as she is.

The year she won Idol, Underwood purchased a 2,956-square foot home in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tennessee, selling the house after listing it for $419,900 in 2011 and dropping the price to $372,500. In 2007, she bought another home in the suburb of Brentwood for $1.353 million, so she didn’t seem to stay in the Franklin home for too long.

In 2011, Underwood purchased 400 acres of land in a Nashville suburb with husband Mike Fisher before building a home on the property, where they now live with their son, Isaiah.

Keep scrolling to see the star’s early abode.

The home

Taste of Country shares that Underwood’s Idol winnings reportedly included a recording contract worth at least $1 million, a Mustang convertible and use of a private jet for a year. With that, she purchased this stucco and stone home.

The entry

An entry opens onto a staircase, with a sitting room visible across the way.

The sitting room

Once a model home, the house has plenty of seating space and room to entertain.

The dining room

An open floor plan leads into the dining area.

The living room

The home’s living room features cathedral ceilings that open from the kitchen.

The kitchen

The kitchen is finished with white cabinetry, granite countertops and wood floors.

The master

When Underwood lived there, the home had three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, although a more recent listing indicates that more space has been added. The home is now listed as having four bedrooms and three baths and sitting at 3,099 square feet.

Extra space

The home also features a bonus room, which provided even more space for the budding superstar.

The backyard

The backyard includes a spacious porch, lush grass and several trees, with a fence bordering the property.

