Carrie Underwood brought some holiday cheer to late-night television last week, stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform "O Holy Night" on Dec. 3. Wearing a navy silk dress and standing on a stage with a backdrop designed to look like the holy night in question, Underwood delivered a simple and stunning rendition of the carol, accompanied by a piano and strings.

"O Holy Night" is one of the traditional holiday songs Underwood covered on her new album My Gift, which also includes original music. The Grammy winner performed the entire album for an HBO Max special, which is currently streaming, and took part in an upcoming Cracker Barrel special. "This year has been a little bit different as far as Christmas goes because I do feel like I've been living Christmas all year long," she told Fallon. "We were planning for this album first thing the beginning of this year, it's like, 'Alright, let's go, Christmas. Started planning stuff out and then I'm singing Christmas songs in the summer and there's lights in the studio and everything."

"So I have been living in Christmas-land all of 2020, which is a much better place than being in 2020 itself," she joked.

My Gift features appearances by John Legend and Underwood's 5-year-old son Isaiah, and she told Fallon that her older son has also been in the holiday spirit, writing a Christmas list for himself and for younger brother Jacob, 1.

"It sounded super sweet when he was doing it," Underwood said. "For himself, it was mostly like Spider-Man toys or Spider-Man-related things, and then on Jake's, he wrote, 'Random baby toys.' Like the words random baby toys. So you think it's gonna be sweet but then he really didn't put much thought into it."

The proud mom added that it was "so great" to record "Little Drummer Boy" with Isaiah. "He did get all dressed up," she shared. "I walk out to get ready to go to the studio and I looked at him and I was like, 'Look at you! Look at you all wearing a button-up.' He dressed himself, jeans, which he does not like wearing jeans at all. He was like, 'Well, I'm gonna go sing for Jesus so I need to look nice.' And I was like, 'Well, that's sweet.'"

When they got to the studio, Underwood said her son "did such a good job." "He was throwing his hands up in the air and just putting his little heart into it," she gushed. "He doesn't know anything. He's not doing anything to try to get followers or to try to sell anything or anything like that. When he sings, he's just singing from his little heart and it's so sweet."