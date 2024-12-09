Country singer-songwriter Mackenzie Carpenter has released a new Christmas song — but with a twist. The Hull, Georgia, artist has dropped “Boots On (Santa’s Version)” the 2024 holiday season. As its name suggests, it’s a festive-themed take on her previously released single “Boots On.”

The original track is an upbeat, flirty cut all about the singer trying to convince her partner to come home from work because she’s waiting for him with “nothing but [her] boots on.” This new version doubles down on the seductive narrative with a new listener in mind: Santa Claus.

Carpenter sings on the track: “Might just wrap a red bow around me / Laying right under the Christmas tree / Santa baby, can’t you take the night off?”

Elsewhere on the single, the artist, who is also known for songs like “Don’t Mess with Exes” and the Megan Moroney collaboration “Nothin’ Crazy,” sings about hanging mistletoe, sipping spiked eggnog, and assuring Santa’s she’s on the nice list.

Along with the release, Carpenter dropped a lyric video for the track. In the clip, which you can watch above, the country singer-songwriter, who was previously named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, dresses in red western wear and messes around with festive props, like a figure of St. Nicholas himself and a book containing Santa’s naughty list.