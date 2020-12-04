Carrie Underwood's 'My Gift' Christmas Special: All the Best Photos of Her Festive Looks

Carrie Underwood's holiday special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, is currently streaming on HBO Max, which means it is officially the Christmas season. The special features Underwood performing all of the songs from her new Christmas album My Gift, and while the singer's flawless voice is the main focus of the show, her numerous stage looks are a close second. After 11 years hosting the CMA Awards, Underwood is a professional at costume changes, and her holiday event did not disappoint. Throughout the course of the show, the Grammy winner wears a total of six different outfits, all of them sparkling and all of them festive. Scroll through to see them all and get some inspiration for your next holiday party, whenever that might happen.

Underwood was positively golden in this strapless ruffled Nicole + Felicia gown, which was covered in gold sequins and fashioned into a swirl at the center of her body. With a sparkling rhinestone band in her hair, the star shone as she sang "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and even coordinated with a gold microphone.

The singer could have set sail on the Titanic with the jewelry she chose for her most regal look, an off-the-shoulder blue and green ombré Elie Madi gown that was paired with a pair of sapphire earrings and a necklace that looked as if it could be related to the one gifted to Britney Spears in her music video for "Oops!... I Did it Again."

Worn for Underwood's performances of "Joyful Joyful, We Adore Thee" and "Hallelujah" with John Legend, this red Diana Couture look was a two-part number. Its base was a deep red lasercut gown with a jeweled bodice and illusion neckline, while a matching cape topped off the look for an appropriately bundled-up appearance.

Along with her powerhouse voice, Underwood showed off this chiffon Nicole+ Felicia confection during her performance of "O Holy Night." With dramatic sleeves and a deep-v neckline, the cream-colored gown was an apt choice for the most vocally stunning song of the show.

Underwood was joined by a choir for her performance of her original song "Let There Be Peace," the stage awash in blue light that matched the color of the singer's strapless Nicole + Felicia ball gown, which was covered in sequins in varying shades of blue and white. She accessorized with dangling rhinestone earrings again changed her microphone to match her outfit, because that's commitment.