Carrie Underwood Opens up About Fitness Routine While on Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood isn’t letting her Cry Pretty Tour 360 keep her from working out! The Oklahoma native travels with a trailer that serves as her mobile gym, emblazoned with her CALIA by Carrie fashion line on the outside.

“I’m a better mom, I’m a better performer, I’m a better wife,” Underwood shared with the Today Show, explaining her reasons for working out. “I just feel better when I get to do that.”

Underwood previously opened up about her struggles to get back into shape after the birth of her second son, Jacob, and her frustration that she wasn’t seeing results as quickly as she would have liked.

“I think you have kind of unrealistic expectations, that the second time is going to be like the first time, and it wasn’t,” admitted Underwood. “I’m like, ‘What is happening? What am I doing wrong?’”

Thankfully, the American Idol alum soon realized that she was doing the best that she could, and became grateful for the small successes.

“I feel like Moms put a lot of pressure on themselves to have it all together and know everything, and plan for everything,” Underwood said. “It’s impossible.”

The “Southbound” singer shared a recent workout she did on social media, ahead of her tour stop in California.

“This was [Eve Overland]’s Mother’s Day themed work out,” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “I tried to tell her that ‘yay, burpees!’ isn’t a thing. I did 5 of each for the first round with heavier weights, 12 of each for the second with slightly lighter weights and 19 of each for the third (today’s date). I ran on the treadmill between sets. It was a fun, full-body workout! Feeling good and ready for tonight’s show in Fresno!!!”

Underwood is also proud to promote, and wear, her own CALIA brand, in part because of the message of body positivity it promotes – something Underwood needs as much as anyone.

“I love what we do, because it positively impacts my life as well, in a day to day way,” Underwood stated.

Underwood will get plenty of chances to use her traveling gym over the next several months. The 36-year-old just launched kicked off her Cry Pretty Tour 360, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts. The tour, which has a series of shows scheduled overseas in the U.K., is scheduled to run through the end of October. Find dates at Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images