Carrie Underwood Previews Super Bowl Anthem ‘The Champion’

Carrie Underwood fans have been waiting anxiously for new music from the star, and it looks they’ll get some with the singer’s new Super Bowl anthem, “The Champion.”

During Saturday’s playoff game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams, a sneak peek of the song was played along with footage from the game. Featuring lyrics like “invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable,” the song will certainly get fans in the spirit for the big game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Variety reports that Sunday Night Football executive producer Fred Gaudelli asked Underwood to write the track for Super Bowl LII, which takes place on Feb. 4. Underwood revealed on Instagram Monday that the full track will be released on Jan. 12., sharing a post with the word “Invincible.” The song will be a fresh counterpoint to the SNF theme song, which Underwood also sings.

“I think it’s going to become a sports anthem,” Gaudelli said. “It’s going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years.”

Underwood added that her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, test-drove the song during the Nashville Predators’ 2017 playoff run.

“My husband loved it,” she said. “He would listen to it before playoff games. He was like ‘I want everyone to hear it!’ and I had to tell him, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t play it in the locker room. I’m sorry.’ But that was a good indicator that we were on the right track.”

The singer is currently recovering from a fall outside her home in November that caused her to break her wrist and have 40 to 50 stitches in her face.

Hear a sneak peek of the song below:

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com