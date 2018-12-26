Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher and Son Isaiah Celebrate Christmas in Matching Onesies

It was a coordinating Christmas in the Fisher house this year, with Carrie Underwood, husband Mike Fisher and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Isaiah, celebrating the holiday in festive matching onesies and plenty of Christmas spirit.

Fisher shared a photo of the family’s ensembles on Instagram Tuesday night, posting a shot of the group posing in front of a Christmas tree, with their dogs, Ace and Penny, making an appearance as well.

“Merry Christmas!! The best day of the year calls for family onesies!!” the retired NHL player wrote. “Happy birthday Jesus!!”

Earlier that day, Underwood, who is currently pregnant with her and Fisher’s second child, had given fans a glimpse at what her Christmas celebrations looked like.

The “Love Wins” singer posted a photo she snapped while lying on the couch as Isaiah cuddled with her and rested his head on her stomach.

“I’m thanking the Lord tonight for His Son while I cuddle with mine,” Underwood wrote. “Watching Christmas movies with him while he uses my big belly as a pillow. Sweet ending to another great Christmas. Merry Christmas to all of you, from my family to yours!”

While the family likely unwrapped plenty of gifts on the holiday, Underwood recently joked on Twitter that she has a few more arriving in the mail.

The Oklahoma native recently used Twitter to share the downsides of pregnancy insomnia, namely the fact that she was online shopping while up early in the morning and spent a few hundred dollars on makeup.

“Worst part about insomnia = waking up this morning to see what I bought online while I was up. I just realized I spent over $600 on make up,” Underwood wrote, adding the very relatable hashtags, #SeemedLikeAGoodIdeaAtTheTime, #HelpMe, #TakeAwayMyShoppingApps and #ButThereWasASale.

Fellow country singer Maren Morris joked that she does the same thing without insomnia, sharing that her app of choice is the Sephora app.

“Aaaannnnnd, that’s exactly the app I use,” Underwood responded before posing an important question.

“If we buy presents for ourselves and wrap them up and put them under the tree, aren’t we just doing some last minute Christmas shopping?” she queried. “It sounds logical. To: me. From: me. I promise I’ll act surprised!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz