Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Have a Secret Life as Beekeepers

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are most known for being a country star and hockey player, respectively, but the couple also has another profession — beekeeping. In a video on TikTok last week, Underwood showed off her and her husband's side hobby, posting a clip of the two checking on their bees with the help of a professional named Joel.

The video begins with a shot of Fisher zipping up his bee suit, with text on the screen reading, "Checking on our bees with Joel." Underwood makes a quick appearance in her own suit before she asks Joel, "What's in that smoke?" to which he tells her while examining honeycomb, "It's just pine needles." The clip then cut to Fisher giving the camera a thumbs-up as his wife asked him what he thought about the whole thing. "Pretty cool," he said before carrying his own honeycomb frame. "This is pretty cool," he declared. "Mike thinks beekeeping is 'Pretty Cool.' #bees #farmlife #ImJustHereForTheHoney," Underwood appropriately captioned the post.

The "Cry Pretty" singer has been active on TikTok since joining the platform in May, starting with a video documenting the rescue and release of a bird that was trapped in the Fisher home. Since then, Underwood has shared videos of throwback photos, recipes, clips of her life at home and even a few TikTok challenges including the Savage Challenge and a fitness challenge. When she's not working on her TikToks, Underwood has been staying busy by spending time outside, working out and recording performances for various television appearances.

She likely has not, however, gone out to eat with her husband and older son at a barbecue restaurant in Nashville, though one fan recently mistook Reese Witherspoon for the country star while out for a meal. "To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!" Witherspoon tweeted on Sunday. Underwood was just as pleased about the mix-up as Witherspoon was, responding: "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

The fan who made the misidentification also replied to Witherspoon's tweet, writing that she had second thoughts about the star because Witherspoon was wearing a mask. "OMGGGG! That was ME," wrote Noha Hamid. "Haha, I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon! I could barely see your face cause the mask and hat but I knew you looked so familiar haha. I LOVE YOU."