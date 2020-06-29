Reese Witherspoon Thanks Fan After Being Mistaken for Carrie Underwood

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood are both blonde, petite and Southern, and one fan mixed up the two women during a recent encounter with Witherspoon, who discussed the moment on Twitter and shared that she was anything but upset by it. "To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!" the Oscar winner tweeted on Sunday.

Underwood was equally pleased, responding, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!" The woman in question also replied to Witherspoon's tweet, writing that she had second thoughts about her identification because Witherspoon was wearing a mask. "OMGGGG! That was ME," wrote Noha Hamid. "Haha, I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon! I could barley see your face cause the mask and hat but I knew you looked so familiar haha. I LOVE YOU." Hamid also shared a TikTok video documenting her encounter, explaining that she was in Nashville with her husband at a barbecue restaurant.

OMGGGG! That was ME. Haha, I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon! I could barley see your face cause the mask and hat but I knew you looked so familiar haha. I LOVE YOU ❤️ @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/Kvy9RcDtMv — Noha Hamid (@nohaehamid) June 29, 2020

"I swear is see this lady with her husband and kid and I'm like, 'That looks just like a celebrity,'" she recalled. "I'm trying to think who and I'm like, 'Carrie Underwood?' So she's wearing like a big cowboy hat, kind of a mask so I can't really see her that well, but I'm like, 'I know I know her.'" Hamid said that she searched Underwood online and found out that she lives in the area, so she figured "it has to be her." Hamid waited until the woman returned to her car to speak to her, but it turns out it wasn't Underwood at all. "She's like, 'Hey! Oh no, I'm not Carrie Underwood, but have a great day'" Hamid recalled Witherspoon as saying, adding that she thought, "Oh that's totally her, she's just lying."

After thinking about it, Hamid came to the conclusion that it was Witherspoon. "I totally asked her if she was Carrie Underwood and I feel crazy and now I want to go back and be like, 'I'm so sorry, I love you from 'Legally Blonde,'" but I don't know what I was thinking. Witherspoon lives in Nashville with her family and was out with her husband, Jim Toth, and their 7-year-old son Tennessee. She also shares daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, both of whom were home with Witherspoon during the coronavirus pandemic.

Underwood also lives in the Nashville area with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.