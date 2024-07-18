Maren Morris Pokes Fun at NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction

Maren Morris is brushing off her viral onstage wardrobe malfunction. After the country singer, 34, showed a little more skin than she planned while performing at Willie Nelson's Fourth of July picnic in New Jersey in a denim skirt with a thigh slit, Morris poked fun at the incident while addressing the buzzed about moment in a July 16th TikTok.

"Hey guyz did anything weird happen today?!?!" Morris wrote across the video, which was set to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP." She added in the caption, "I think I'll frame the skirt."

The skirt in question was a long denim skirt with a thigh slit so high that Morris, who wasn't wearing any underwear, accidentally exposed herself to the crowd while performing her hit "The Middle" at Willie Nelson's Fourth of July picnic earlier this month. While Morris' look – which included a crop top, knee-high boots, black leather belt, and jewelry – certainly drew some attention, the wardrobe malfunction was all the buzz on social media.

In her Wednesday TikTok, however, the "Middle" singer made it clear that she wasn't bothered by the chatter surrounding the incident. Taking to the comments section, Morris hilariously wrote, "Like, I've given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore." The singer welcomed son Hayes, 4, with ex-husband Ryan Hurd in March 2020.

Morris taking the moment in stride earned plenty of applause from fans. Commenting on the video, one person wrote, "love you even more for this you absolute legend." Another person said the video was the "only appropriate response," with somebody else adding, "the kirt was a slay, this response is a slay. Maren is always a slay."

The singer is using the buzz around the onstage wardrobe malfunction to promote her upcoming EP, Intermission. Towards the end of the eight-second video, Morris told her fans, "Anyways stream Intermission. The EP, which is set to release on Aug. 2, will feature the previously released singles "Cut!" featuring Julia Michaels and "I Hope I Never Fall in Love." According to Morris, who divorced Hurd last year, the latter song is "pretty self-explanatory from the title, having just gone through a giant breakup. Just not wanting to go down that path again, and wanting to keep things casual, and really just lean into the 'situationship' of it all."