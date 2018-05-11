Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Reportedly Consider Moving After Singer’s Fall

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher might be relocating, according to a source.

While the couple won’t leave Nashville, an insider told People that the pair is “looking to move.”

“They are completely done with the neighborhood. The decision came after her fall,” the source said, also citing security issues as another factor in the couple’s decision.

“They’ve been having a lot of issues with neighbors letting people in the community to look around and it all escalated after the fall,” the insider explained.

Underwood and Fisher, who share 3-year-old son Isaiah, married in 2010 and purchased 400 acres of land in Franklin, just outside Nashville, where they built a custom estate.

In November, Underwood fell outside her home, breaking her wrist and suffering facial injuries that required over 40 stitches.

The “Cry Pretty” singer opened up about her fall during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, explaining that she was taking her dogs outside when she tripped.

“I was taking out the dogs to go pee-pee one last time,” she explained. “I didn’t let go of the leashes. Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. I reached to catch myself and I just missed a step. … If I had fallen anywhere else, I would’ve been perfectly fine.”

The mom of one added that she initially didn’t know how things would end up when it came to her appearance.

“I’ve been very fortunate in the healing process,” she said. “I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were gonna end up. I didn’t know what it was gonna heal like. … I was worried [my son] might be scared of me. But now if I put makeup on, he’s like, ‘Mommy, your boo-boo’s all gone.’”

Fisher plays for the NHL’s Nashville Predators, though he came out of retirement this year to help the team in the playoffs. On Thursday night, they were eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets, with Underwood responding to the loss on Twitter.

“Welp, to me & our 3 year-old, @mikefisher1212 is the greatest hockey player alive & the @PredsNHL are now & forever the greatest hockey team in NHL history!” she wrote. “Not the ending we wanted, but we’re alive & well & I get my hubby back, so I say God is good!”

Welp, to me & our 3 year-old, @mikefisher1212 is the greatest hockey player alive & the @PredsNHL are now & forever the greatest hockey team in NHL history! 💙 Not the ending we wanted, but we’re alive & well & I get my hubby back, so I say God is good! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 11, 2018

