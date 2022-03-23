‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan’s Wife Pranks Him, and Fans Are Rolling

Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline Bryan’s hilarious American Idol prank still has viewers in a fit of laughter. During Sunday night’s all-new episode of the hit singing competition, Caroline disguised herself as a very disruptive stagehand amid the show’s nationwide auditions, and fans apparently loved the latest addition in the couple’s ongoing prank war.

Donning a wig, glasses, and a mask to make herself unidentifiable to her husband and allow herself to blend in the with American Idol crew, Caroline drew plenty of laughs as she continued to draw attention to herself and spark some comments from her husband. After first noisily cleaning off the keys to the set piano, causing production to pause momentarily and her husband to whisper, “Aggressive on the piano,” Caroline went on to cause more than just a few disruptions during a fake contestant’s audition. As the contestant, who was in the joke, introduced themselves, Caroline’s phone alarm went off. She then appeared to shock her husband as she opened a bag of chips in the middle of the contestant’s performance. The skit ended with Bryan’s fellow judge Katy Perry unveiling the real culprit behind the fiasco, with Bryan exclaiming, “Oh my God!” and breaking into laughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The country music singer and Idol judge was far from the only one to break into laughter over Caroline’s antics. As the moment aired, many viewers took to social media to react to the hilarious prank, which left many rolling with laughter. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.

‘One of the best pranks’

https://twitter.com/AmericanIdol/status/1506075377827041281?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“This is one of the best pranks Caroline has ever done!” one viewer wrote on American Idol‘s YouTube clip of the prank. “I love how Katy just took those chips away from her. So sweet , Caroline & Luke’s hug at the end! Can’t wait to see if Luke will do a prank back!”

‘Hilarious’

https://twitter.com/ilovegenewilder/status/1506086628477083654?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I think this was hilarious! nothing wrong with having a good time… just good, clean laughter! We could all use it, it’s good for the soul(especially right now)!” commented another fan. “The ‘fake contestant’ sounded good though and she played her part well! I’m not sure I could have kept a straight face if it were me! Well done, made me laugh!”

Caroline ‘got us all’

https://twitter.com/TeamGeeMoney/status/1506081253354786824?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“She got us all for sure cause my hubby and I both were wondering what the heck is going on lol it was epic lol,” somebody else commented on PopCulture.com’s Facebook post.

‘Best prank ever’

https://twitter.com/LindaCh40365468/status/1506078240997261317?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Well Caroline has literally won for the best prank ever on her hubby Luke. This one was the best ever!” declared one person. “Poor Lionel or Luke had no idea of what was going on. Good job Caroline.”

‘Amazing’

https://twitter.com/StephTilli/status/1506414508595630091?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It was awesome funny!!” added another viewer. “just loved the look on his face.”

‘Epic’

https://twitter.com/NixCasi/status/1506078078447017984?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“That was epic,” commented somebody else. “I love how he’s like ‘chill’ when she was coming over to get those chips back. He legit thought there was about to be a fight hahahah.”

Fans eager to see Bryan’s payback prank

https://twitter.com/H_Braswell5/status/1506258615539220491?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“At first I knew it had to be a prank but after a few minutes of trying think about who they know, I knew it was Caroline!” added another person. “This was a great prank and I can’t wait to see what Luke does next to prank her!”