Carrie Underwood Is Afraid of Turtles

✖

In news that you didn't know you would ever really want to know, noted animal lover Carrie Underwood recently revealed which animal she actually doesn't like very much, telling Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week that she is afraid of turtles. "It's not a petrifying fear of turtles," the singer clarified. "I feel like out of all the animals on the planet; they're the ones who have bit me the most."

Underwood grew up in Oklahoma, where she was often outside as a child. "Turtles were the easiest things to catch because they are slow," she explained. "I would catch them, and I love animals so much that I feel like I would always try to pet them or hug them, and that led to them taking opportunities. I've been bitten by lots of turtles. It does not feel good."

While she clearly would never have a pet turtle, Underwood does have several animals at her Tennessee home, including dogs, horses, chickens and cows, the latter of whom were a Christmas present to the singer from her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher.

"My husband said, 'what would you like for Christmas' and I said, 'I would like cows. Just for pets, you know," Underwood shared said during a recent interview via Country Now. "He went and got me a couple of cows. They're good!" In contrast to turtles, cows are "probably" the 37-year-old's favorite animal. "I mean, I love animals," she said. "Cows are probably my favorite animal because I grew up with them and I think they just have such personalities and I just can't wait to really get to know ours."

She also revealed that the family's new additions were named by her and Fisher's older son, 5-year-old Isiaah, who christened the cows' Brownie and Oreo. Fisher purchased the two bovines at a cattle auction, and Underwood joked on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he was a little overwhelmed during the sale.

"He slapped some wranglers on and put his hat on and he was at the sale, like, two days later," she said. "He was like, ‘I didn't know what was happening. The guy was talking real fast.' He was an auctioneer. And he said, ‘I don't know what happened. I think we got females. I'm not sure.' But we just raised our little paddle a couple of times, and next thing you know, they're loading up two cows to bring home. They were ladies."