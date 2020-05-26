Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Reveals Touching Memorial Day Tribute

✖

Mike Fisher doesn't post on social media much, but the Nashville Predators star and husband to Carrie Underwood sent out a heartfelt tribute on Memorial Day. Fisher shared an image of a soldier holding a handful of small American flags, writing, "Thank you to those that serve."

He also went on to write a verse from John 15:13, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends." He closed out his brief message by sending thanks to to the veterans and once again the soldiers, servicemen and women for their sacrifice. This was his first post since Mother's Day in which he shared a few snapshots of Underwood and their children to go along with one of his own mother. In that, he listed a few words that describe the "important women in my life" by calling them beautiful, fun, loving, kind, faithful, nurturing and competitive.

As for Underwood, she recently captivated her followers with latest post. Her post, which showed off her abs and one of her bikini's from her CALIA by Underwood fashion line, was a huge hit on Instagram with many of those commenting sharing that they wanted to purchase the bikini themselves. The holiday also marked a special anniversary for the "Southbound" singer. On this day 15 years ago, Underwood made her big break as the winner of American Idol. She shared a tweet after a fan reminded her of the big day, saying that she couldn't believe it was that long ago, adding that it's been "an incredible ride."

Underwood and Fisher tied the knot on July 10, 2010 after the two had met backstage at one of her concerts. A year after their first meeting, Fisher proposed to the "Drinking Alone" singer. The happy couple has two sons, one born in 2015 and the other last year. The two have been enjoying the time together with the family amid the coronavirus pandemic. Underwood shared a little insight into what the two have been up earlier in the month. On her Instagram story, the singer wrote, "Best way to start the day... coffee and bible stories on the front porch," before sharing another photo of Fisher trading in his ice skates and hockey stick for some trimmers as he was cutting his son's hair.