Carrie Underwood's HBO Max Christmas Special's Release Date Revealed

Carrie Underwood is bringing a brand new Christmas special to HBO Max, and a release date has now been revealed for the holiday event. Warner Media has announced that My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 3. The special will be a Max Original, and will feature Underwood performing traditional Christmas classics, along with some new tunes from her first ever full-length Christmas album, My Gift.

"I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Playtone and HBO Max to bring My Gift to life," said Underwood. "Just like the album, I hope this special will help bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people’s holiday festivities this year as it streams throughout the season and beyond." Notably, My Gift debuted at #1 on three Billboard charts: Country, Christian and Holiday. It also marks Underwood's eighth straight album to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country chart. Additionally, My Gift debuted at #1 on the UK country chart — Underwood's fifth #1 on that specific chart — as well as #1 on the Canadian country chart.

The new holiday special is being executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, as well as by Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. "This special is an homage to the classic, timeless holiday specials, highlighting the vocal gifts of the incomparable Carrie Underwood," said Goetzman in a statement. "She’s an artist who transcends genres and shows here why audiences love her around the world."

So excited to share #MyGift with you all starting December 3rd on @hbomax! 🎁✨ Find out more: https://t.co/XO7qJ9MjWS pic.twitter.com/SZMVjHALw7 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 17, 2020

In September, Underwood spoke with Music Row about My Gift, and shared some insight behind why she chose to record a holiday album. "These are all songs that I’ve been singing my whole life, but I don’t think I’ve ever sang them by myself—just in church or choir. We would go caroling when I was a kid and we’d go down to the nursing home on Christmas Eve and sing for the residents," she shared.

She later added, "I’ve wanted to make this project for so long, and it just seemed to be the right year for it. It ended up really being the right year for it, and we didn’t even didn’t even know 2020 was going to be like it is. It just feels like it’s a fitting time to release an album like this."