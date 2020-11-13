Carrie Underwood Shares Additional Holiday Song 'Favorite Time of Year'

✖

Carrie Underwood released her holiday album My Gift in September, but it turns out the country star wasn't yet done sharing new music this year. In partnership with Amazon Music, Underwood has released "Favorite Time of Year," an upbeat and incredibly cheerful song filled with all of the classic trappings of modern holiday music.

"Favorite Time of Year" was written by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, and Chris DeStefano and produced by My Gift album producer, Greg Wells. The song is available on Amazon Music as an additional track on My Gift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

"'Favorite Time of Year' is just a joyful, super happy, fun Christmas song because it just everything about Christmas that would make you happy," Underwood said in a video. "It just puts you in the mood for Christmas. Christmas is something that everybody looks forward to. It's one of those songs that I can’t help but smile when I sing it. It brightens my day — it's my favorite time of year."

Along with releasing new music, Underwood will celebrate the holiday season with a special on HBO Max in December where the Grammy winner will perform songs from My Gift with a live orchestra and choir.

"I started working on this album last fall and recorded it in the spring … so I've literally been living with Christmas music for a year now!" Underwood told PEOPLE. "I hope the album will be a soundtrack for people as they prepare for and celebrate Christmas. That would make me happy."

The 37-year-old added that when it comes to holiday traditions with her own family, husband Mike Fisher and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob, going to church as the "inspirational aspect is a really important part of the holidays for us."

"We love decorating the house, and we always get the boys their own tree they can decorate any way they like," she said. "And, of course, it's all about music and food!"

Underwood is from Oklahoma and Fisher is from Canada, which means they usually spend the holidays traveling, though their plans will look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"For all of the challenges this year has presented, it's been a surprisingly busy and productive time, and we are very grateful for all we do have," Underwood said, adding that she and her husband will make the season "a special time for Isaiah and Jacob."