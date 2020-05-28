Carrie Underwood's Fittest Instagram Snaps of 2020, So Far

Carrie Underwood's 9.7 million Instagram followers know the country music star is incredibly active. She has posted her fair share of fitness photos and videos on social media, enough to potentially inspire your next workout. Underwood's recently released book Find Your Path and her CALIA activewear line has allowed her to carve out a name for herself in the fitness realm. With that in mind, it's no surprise to see she fills her Instagram grid with some of the seriously fittest photos.

Underwood released Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a book meant to help anyone who wants to meet their own fitness goals. In addition to releasing the book in March, the singer released her fit52 app, which, like Find Your Path, can help users track their goals as they head out on their workout journeys. In the description for Find Your Path, she wrote that her fit52 mindset is focused on healthy living and doing your best all year round. "This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that, I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year," she wrote.

On Instagram, Underwood has indeed showcased the fit52 mindset with some of her snaps. If you're in need of workout inspiration for your fitness journey, all you need to do is take a look at some of the fittest photos that the "Cry Pretty" singer has posted just this year alone.