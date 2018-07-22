Carrie Underwood Feels ‘Energized’ in Radiant New Workout Snap

Carrie Underwood took to social media on Saturday to share a radiant new photo of herself after a workout.

Underwood posted a photo of herself flaunting her fit and toned physique, while sporting a pair of her CALIA by Carrie deep blue leggings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Loving these blue [CALIA by Carrie] Energize 7/8 Leggings!” she wrote, alongside heart emojis and the hashtag for her brand encouraging fans of the fitness apparel to “Stay the Path.”

Fans of Underwood took to the comments section to compliment her on staying active and being a body positive role model.

“Hard working girl that never stops,” one user wrote, while another added, “always stunning.”

With Underwood’s focus on fitness being something many admire about her, it’s no surprise her legs are almost as famous as her voice. Earlier this summer, her trainer, Erin Oprea, shared a few tips on how to get those famous legs the mom-of-one showed off in the new pair of must-have leggings.

“So many clients come to us and they want Carrie’s legs,” Oprea shared with CMT.com. “What I tell them is, ‘The answer is, you get those legs from hard work, determination and discipline.’”

Oprea also revealed another key to the mom of one’s legs, noting, “You can’t be afraid of weights. Weights make pretty muscles.”

But while Oprea gives Underwood the moves, the trainer noted that she ultimately is not responsible for her famous figure — Underwood is.

“I can’t take any of the credit,” she explained. “Carrie did the work, not me. It’s her; she does it all. I’m just there to supervise and be her biggest cheerleader.”

In addition to her physique shown in the new photo, many fans also remarked on how much they loved Underwood’s fitness brand, CALIA, the quality of clothing and how it empowers women to own their bodies while working towards a healthy physique.

“I find it to be in line with other quality workout clothes. You get what you pay for,” one user commented.

“I have those same ones [leggings] and love them,” another added.

The leggings, available in three colors on her official website, retail for $48 to $65 and available in plus sizes as well. As described on its catalog listing, the tights feature a modern length that hits just above the ankle, while super-lightweight “Calibreathe” fabric offers superior stretch and durability. Additionally, the performance elements help to feel fresh, with its wide waistband and hip pocket that lends a secure fit.

This is not the only time the 35-year-old has been complimented for her style this month. Last week, Underwood took to social media to share an endearing snapshot of herself with husband, Mike Fisher while the two reveled in “wedding weekend vibes” at an undisclosed location.

While Fisher sported a sleek, silver suit looking as dapper as ever, the eyes of fans were on Underwood‘s chic and breezy bohemian style as she wore a floor-length red dress with her hair tied up in a bun.

Underwood has always been sharp with her style and the wedding weekend dress she sported was no different. Estimated at almost $600, the Diane Von Furstenberg silk crepe de Chine dress is touted by its retailer as effortless and elegant with its flattering V-neck and self-tie closure. With the full skirt, drawstring waist and long sleeves that cinch at the wrist, it also gives a hearty country flair with its subtle bell shape and fans definitely noticed.

“I love the dress,” one fan wrote. “Country feel and looks so comfortable, you both are such a beautiful couple.”