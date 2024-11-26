Garth Brooks Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Garth Brooks isn’t slowing down amid his sexual assault scandal. The country music star made a surprise appearance on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he performed a mini-concert for audience members. Before the performance, he sat with the late-night host and spoke about his and his wife Trisha Yearwood‘s Thanksgiving traditions. He also dished on his Las Vegas residency, the first time he heard one of his songs on the radio, and building a wooden bridge with his three daughters.

Brooks tweeted a backstage photo ahead of the show, captioning the X post, “Backstage at @JimmyKimmelLive! We have the whole band here tonight!!! love, g.”

As it turns out, Brooks nearly didn’t appear on the show for the interview or free outdoor concert for viewers and fans. His appearance was first announced on November 15, but days later, fans who had secured tickets received an email that the event was canceled.

“Unfortunately, the Garth Brooks outdoor mini-concert at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, November 25, has been canceled and will no longer proceed as scheduled. Television production decisions can fluctuate due to a variety of reasons,” the company said in a statement, per Us Weekly. But by Friday, November 22, it was announced that it was back on.

Brooks is currently facing a slew of sexual misconduct and assault allegations. In October, his former hair and makeup artist accused him of raping her during a 2019 work trip to Los Angeles. She also said he sent her sexually explicit text messages and repeatedly exposed his genitals to her.

The singer denied the allegations, telling Us Weekly in October: “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face,” he said, noting he refuses to settle and will prove his innocence. “Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another,” he added. “We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”