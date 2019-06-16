Carrie Underwood Enjoys Day off With Family in New Photos Amid Cry Pretty Tour 360

Country megastar, Carrie Underwood is taking a break from touring to spend time with her boys this weekend.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share with fans how she and husband, Mike Fisher, took time away from her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to check out the neighborhoods of Sesame Street with 4-year-old Isaiah and 4-month-old, Jacob.

“We had a day off today and we were near [Sesame Place] so we took the boys! We all had so much fun!” Underwood wrote. “Isaiah got to see some of his furry monster friends and we got to watch him love every minute! I think even Jacob had fun! We rode rides, played games and even saw a parade! We already can’t wait to come back!!! Thanks to Dana and the staff for being so sweet to us!”

Underwood concluded her post with a heart and a string of hashtags for characters, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Sesame Street.

In the photos posted by Underwood, fans can see Isaiah getting several hugs from the Sesame Street characters and just in sheer fascination over the wonder of the beloved universe. In another snap, Isaiah can be seen sitting on the sidelines of a parade alongside mom and dad, while waving to his favorites. In the last image, Underwood is all smiles with husband, Fisher as she covers infant Jacob with a blanket from the sun.

Fans took to the comments section to respond over how adorable the snapshots were, in addition to being very happy over her time off spent with family with the famed Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

“STOP this is so sweet,” one fan wrote.

“With your schedule, you deserve a ‘day off’ so you can have fun with your precious family! Isaiah is getting so big. Especially love pic of him looking up at Big Bird. Sesame characters are awesome!” added another.

“That’s so great!! Life on the road means just one half day off and you guys got to make the most of it!” another wrote.

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 is her sixth headlining North American tour, commencing this past May in Greensboro, North Carolina and is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan, playing a total of 60 shows.

With Underwood always focusing on family first, she revealed $1 from every ticket sold will go to Danita’s Children which helps children from Haiti.

