Carrie Underwood Congratulates Miranda Lambert After 'Bluebird' Hits No. 1

Miranda Lambert celebrated her first No. 1 song in six years this week when her current single, "Bluebird," topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and the Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts, and the singer has since received numerous congratulations on her important achievement. Lambert's friend Carrie Underwood was included in the group of well-wishers, responding to Lambert's tweet about her song on Monday.

"Congratulations! Long overdue!" Underwood wrote in a reply to Lambert, who celebrated her No. 1 by sharing a still from the "Bluebird" music video as well as a shot of her sipping a drink by the pool. "I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all," she tweeted. The Texas native further shared the sentiment on Instagram, writing that while "2020 hasn't offered a whole lot to celebrate, especially for musicians," she was "celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom in a time where we all feel a little caged."

Congratulations! Long overdue! ❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 27, 2020

"I'm celebrating country music and all the joy it has brought to my life," Lambert wrote. "I'm celebrating ALL the fans, the writers , the musicians, the crews, and bands, radio and streaming services, venues big and small for allowing me to have the most wonderful career for the last 17 years. "'Bluebird' is officially a number one song. It's been 8 years since I had a number 1 on the Billboard charts and 6 years on media base. I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The 36-year-old also thanked her co-writers, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, for "bringing it home," as well as her producer Jay Joyce and video director Trey Fanjoy.

Lambert and Underwood have been friends for years and even collaborated on their 2014 duet, "Somethin' Bad." In 2019, Lambert championed Underwood after the Oklahoma native was nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs, calling her "The Entertainer Of The Year" in an Instagram post.

"She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good," Lambert wrote. "That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half. The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie. She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better."