Miranda Lambert Earns First Solo No. 1 in 6 Years With 'Bluebird'

Miranda Lambert has officially topped the charts with her single "Bluebird," giving the country star her first No. 1 in six years. The song went to the top spot on both Billboard's Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart. Lambert's last trip to the top spot as a solo artist on the Billboard chart was in 2012 with "Over You" and the Mediabase chart in 2014 with "Automatic." She later went to No. 1 with Jason Aldean for their 2018 duet, "Drowns the Whiskey."

After "Bluebird" hit No. 1, Lambert celebrated with a post on Instagram, sharing a still from the music video as well as a photo of herself sitting outside and sipping a drink. "2020 hasn't offered a whole lot to celebrate, especially for musicians," the 36-year-old wrote. "But I am celebrating this week. I'm celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom in a time where we all feel a little caged. I'm celebrating country music and all the joy it has brought to my life. I'm celebrating ALL the fans, the writers, the musicians, the crews, and bands, radio and streaming services, venues big and small for allowing me to have the most wonderful career for the last 17 years."

"'Bluebird' is officially a number one song," she continued. "It's been 8 years since I had a number 1 on the billboard charts and 6 years on mediabase. I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." Lambert also thanked her co-writers Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby for "bringing it home," as well as her producer Jay Joyce and video director Trey Fanjoy.

The achievement also means that Lambert will likely be adding to her tattoo collection, based on a promise she recalled to Taste of Country Nights in a new interview. "Luke made me promise when we were writing it that if we get a number one we'd have to get a bluebird tattoo," she revealed. "So this morning, he's sending me drawings and I was like, 'Oh my God, he really means it.'" Lambert currently has at least eight tattoos and mused that she doesn't know where she'll put her new addition because "my arms are getting pretty full already."