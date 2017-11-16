Carrie Underwood Will Not Be Inducted Into Oklahoma Hall of Fame Due to Injury

Carrie Underwood will not be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame this year after injuring her wrist in a fall last weekend, the Oklahoman reports.

The singer, who is from Checotah, canceled her scheduled appearance at the hall’s induction ceremony on Nov. 16, Oklahoma Statehood Day, after she was injured on Nov. 10. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.

“First and foremost, we want Carrie Underwood to know our thoughts and prayers are with her during her recovery,” Oklahoma Hall of Fame President and CEO Shannon L. Rich said in a statement. “She exemplifies the very definition of an Oklahoma Hall of Fame Honoree and we are certain that she will be considered for future induction.”

Past inductees include Vince Gill and Blake Shelton, and this year’s class features Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller, Congressman Tom Cole and Justice Tom Colbert, who became the first African-American judge to serve as chief justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court, as well as other notable Oklahoma names.

Underwood also canceled a scheduled performance at the Country Rising benefit concert in Nashville on Nov. 12. On Wednesday, she shared an update on her injury with fans, revealing that she underwent surgery for her broken wrist.

“I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great,” she tweeted. “Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

The singer is scheduled to perform two shows at the Grand Ole Opry in December.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer