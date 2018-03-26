Carrie Underwood Appears With Face Fully Shown to Promote Workout Apparel Line

Carrie Underwood‘s CALIA by Carrie line has shared a new image of the singer, and while it’s unknown when the photograph was shot, Underwood is looking as flawless as she ever has.

In the shot, from CALIA’s spring campaign, a fresh-faced Underwood models a white jacket with eyelet detailing, her blonde tresses pulled up in a ponytail and held in place with a headband as she prepares for a plethora of possible activities, including going for a run, heading out for some fun with her son, Isaiah, or heading into the studio to record new music.

“Time to zip up, and go,” the caption reads.

In November, the singer suffered a fall outside her home that left her with a broken wrist that required surgery. Underwood also injured her face and needed 40 to 50 stitches. Since then, Underwood has not shared a photo of her full face on social media after warning fans that she may look different after her fall.

The photo is likely not a new one, as brands often shoot campaigns months in advance.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the 35-year-old wrote in a January fan club letter, according to Entertainment Tonight and Taste of Country. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Though it will likely happen sooner, fans are now set to catch their first glimpse of Underwood post-fall in June, when she performs during CMA Fest in Nashville.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @caliabycarrie