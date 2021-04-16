Carrie Underwood's Butterfly Gown Dominates at 2021 Latin AMAs

✖

Carrie Underwood made an appearance at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, making a statement in a unique butterfly gown. She also performed during the show, joining David Bisbal to perform their bilingual hit "Tears of Gold." The two were nominated for Favorite Video for the single's music video.

Underwood's off-the-shoulder, floor-length gown was part of Iris van Herpen's spring 2019 couture collection, notes E! News. The outfit had an elegant sunrise color that reminded many of a monarch butterfly. Underwood, 38, wore her hair in a familiar casual look. Before the show, she told Telemundo her collaboration with Bisbal was an "amazing project," adding that she "loves" the song. "I love this song so much and the fact that we both kind of get to swap a little bit and step into each other's worlds a little bit is just absolutely amazing. I'm so happy to be here," she told the network, which aired the awards, live from Florida.

(Photo: Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Tears of Gold" was featured on the re-release of Bisbal's album En Tus Planes and was released in December. In a recent interview with HollywoodLife, Bisbal praised Underwood's performance, noting that she even sang some verses in Spanish. "I was looking for the right artist to sing with me on this great track. I sent Carrie the song, and when I heard she wanted to collaborate, it was a dream come true," he said. "She did an amazing job, and she asked to sing her verses in Spanish. I am so proud of her."

Underwood released her first gospel album, My Savior, in March. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums, Top Christian Albums, and Current Digital Album charts. This is her ninth consecutive album to debut at the top of the Country Albums chart, a record for any country artist. Underwood will be joined by CeCe Winans to perform a medley of songs from the record during the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

While you might think Underwood might want to take a break, she recently told CMT she is ready to record even more music. She plans to go back into the studio "once the dust settles" from My Savior. The album was her second release in less than a year, as she released her Christmas album My Gift in September.

Underwood told CMT she recently felt the "spark" to record more. "I was kind of waiting to get that spark, you know? Like, when am I gonna feel like, ’Ah! Let’s do this!" she said earlier this week. "I feel like last year was so unsure. Nobody knew where the world was headed. I was so blessed to have Christmas music to work on and then [My Savior] to work on. Like, we started working on My Savior before My Gift was even released."