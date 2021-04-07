Carrie Underwood's 'My Savior' Debuts at No. 1 on Country Albums Chart

✖

Carrie Underwood's gospel album My Savior debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for the week of April 10, giving the singer her ninth consecutive album to debut in the top spot on the chart, a record for any country artist. My Savior also arrived at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart and is the No. 1 Current Digital Album.

The project also debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and is the No. 1 Country and Christian album in Canada. Underwood became a record holder when her fifth studio album, Storyteller, topped the country charts in 2015, making her the first country artist to earn six consecutive number one albums on that chart, and she has since extended her record with her last three releases. My Savior earned 73,000 sales-plus-streaming (SPS) units, 68,000 of which were pure album sales or downloads, giving the Olkahoma native the all-genre best selling album of the week.

Underwood's current trip to the top of the country albums chart moved Morgan Wallen's double album Dangerous to No. 2 after the project spent 10 weeks at No. 1. In addition to the album My Savior, seven songs from the project also debuted on the Country Songs Track chart, including “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace,” “Just As I Am,” “Because He Lives,” “Victory In Jesus,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Blessed Assurance.”

My Savior features a number of Underwood's favorite gospel songs from childhood in styles including classic country, folk, bluegrass, and gospel. "I've wanted to make this album my whole life. I've been talking about it for years," Underwood told fans during an Instagram Live on March 26, the day of My Savior's release. "So often, music shifts and changes and you have new sounds and new subjects to sing about, but these songs have truly lasted the test of time. Some of them are hundreds of years old, they're just beautiful. I sang them growing up and my parents sang them growing up and now we want kids now to sing them growing up and just to be a part of trying to keep these songs alive, it's beautiful and it's hopefully timeless."

The mom of two told CBS Sunday Morning that while she was making the album, "it felt like I was praying the whole time." "It was all just so hopeful and inspirational and joyful in such a time when there's so much fear and having no idea what was around the corner or what the next month or week would bring," she explained. "Getting to work on this music was peaceful for me."