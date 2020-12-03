Carrie Underwood Joins Spanish Singer David Bisbal on Bilingual Duet 'Tears of Gold'

After 15 years as one of country music's biggest stars, Carrie Underwood marked a career first on Thursday with the release of the music video for "Tears of Gold," her collaboration with Spanish singer David Bisbal. Filmed in Los Angeles, the clip features Underwood and Bisbal in an empty and run down building before the final scenes take place on a rooftop overlooking the city.

"Tears of Gold" was written by Cameron Forbes, Paul Harris and Matt Schwartz with additional lyrics and composition from Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo. The bilingual song, which features Underwood singing in Spanish, is a driving pop track about a bittersweet goodbye and will appear on a special re-issue of Bisbal's album En Tus Planes, which will be released on Dec. 11.

"I am very proud of our first collaboration," Bisbal said in a statement. "The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was very special because I love Carrie and truly admire her courage. She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song. I hope you enjoy the blend of country and pop music on 'Tears of Gold' as much as we do."

Bisbal is a Spanish singer/songwriter who has released five studio albums, all of which have topped the Spanish Albums Chart. He has sold over six million records in Spain and America and has won multiple Latin Grammys. Like Underwood, Bisbal first found fame on a reality competition show, finishing as runner-up on Operación Triunfo, the Spanish version of the Star Academy franchise.

The music video for "Tears of Gold" premiered on the same day as Underwood's holiday special for HBO Max, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood. The special features Underwood performing all of the songs from her recently-released holiday album, My Gift, accompanied by a full orchestra and a choir, as well as special guest John Legend.

"For Christmas, I feel like it was always about us being together," the Grammy winner said in a trailer for the event. "More than anything, I wanted to make this album full of so much love and so much heart, and we wanted to bring it to life in a visual way. Can't wait for everyone to see it!"

"Every time I'm on stage, it's a gift for me to get to sing," she added. "To be able to sing these songs on this beautiful set, it just really felt amazing."