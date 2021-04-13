2021 ACM Awards Collaborations, Medleys and More Performances Announced

✖

The 2021 ACM Awards are now just days away, and the full list of performances has officially been announced. As is typical of awards shows, this year's ACM Awards will include solo performances, collaborations and medleys, including an "unprecedented number of world television premiere performances," according to a press release.

Miranda Lambert and Elle King will open the show with their recently-released duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," while other collaborations include Dierks Bentley with husband and wife duo The War and Treaty, Lambert with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice and Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney. Carrie Underwood will be joined by gospel singer CeCe Winans during a medley of songs from Underwood's new gospel album, My Savior.

The 2021 ACM Awards will air Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, which you can sign up for here. The show will be hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton and will be broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. See the full list of performances below.

Elle King and Miranda Lambert — "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" (world premiere performance)

Dierks Bentley with The War and Treaty — U2's "Pride (In the Name of Love)" (world premiere performance)

Brothers Osborne — "I'm Not For Everyone"

Kenny Chesney — "Knowing You"

Eric Church — "Bunch of Nothing"

Luke Combs — "Forever After All"

Dan + Shay — "Glad You Exist"

Mickey Guyton — "Hold On"

Alan Jackson — "You'll Always Be My Baby" and "Drive (For Daddy Gene)"

Miranda Lambert with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall — "In His Arms" (world premiere performance)

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd — "Chasing After You" (world premiere performance)

Thomas Rhett — "What's Your Country Song" and "Country Again" (world premiere performance)

Chris Stapleton — "Maggie's Song"

Chris Young and Kane Brown — "Famous Friends" (world premiere performance)

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — "I Hope You're Happy Now"

Carrie Underwood — My Savior medley, including an appearance by CeCe Winans

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney — "half of my hometown" (world premiere performance)

Blake Shelton — "Austin" and "Minimum Wage"

