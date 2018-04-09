Carrie Underwood to Perform at 2018 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood is making her return to the stage! The singer, who has remained largely out of the spotlight since her November accident, has been announced as a performer for the 53rd Annual ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15, singing a brand-new song for the first time.

Underwood is also nominated for two ACM Awards, for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year, for “The Fighter” with Keith Urban.

April is shaping up to be a big month for the Oklahoma native. After sharing a photo of herself in the studio, she followed that by a photo of herself with her band, saying “Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals”

Underwood also hints she will have new music, which she will perhaps be performing at the 2018 ACM Awards, saying only “This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET.”

This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET. pic.twitter.com/7n4eDMcfdd — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 9, 2018

The 35-year-old’s last studio album, Storyteller, was released in 2015. Since then, Underwood has been spending time with her three-year-old son, Isaiah, supporting her husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, and taking time to hear after a devastating injury that resulted in a broken wrist, and requiring numerous stitches to her face.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up,” Underwood said at the time, “but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

Underwood, who is scheduled to perform at the CMA Fest in June, also hints that she will sing in one of the Predators’ playoff games, in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

“Last year, I was so proud to be the Captain’s wife and loved being able to contribute to the excitement of the playoffs by coming out to perform the anthem at the first game,” Underwood tells Nashville’s Tennessean. “I had so much fun and wanted to continue to support the team by asking a few of my friends to get in on the action. Like all of the Preds fans, I’m thrilled that Mike is back on the ice and I love that we are able to bring the music and hockey worlds together this way.”

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Carrie Underwood