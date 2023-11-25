Why Carly Pearce's Family Keeps Their Thanksgiving Meal Pretty Healthy

While many people devoured a slew of unhealthy Thanksgiving dishes, Carly Pearce and her family kept things light — and for a good reason. Carly Pearce tends to stick to a healthy diet, and she once revealed (via a record label holiday release) that that philosophy extends to the holidays, including Thanksgiving dinner.

"My dad had a massive heart attack when I was 19 and it kind of changed the game for my family as far as how we eat," Pearce, who is now 33, explained. "We have a modified Thanksgiving, I feel like."

"We don't go crazy on a lot of things," she continued before sharing that there's one thing she doesn't avoid when it comes to Thanksgiving food. "There's one thing that I will forever want 'the real thing,' as I call it, and that's pumpkin pie," Pearce revealed. "You can't mess with a pumpkin pie. So, there may be different variations of how we make other things, but pumpkin pie is full fat and all."

A Bible Verse Carly Pearce Is Thankful For

(Photo: Getty / Suzi Pratt)

Around the time of this quote, the "Next Girl" singer shared an important Bible verse that is good to keep in mind this time of year. In a late 2020 Instagram post, Pearce reflected on her journey, sharing the Bible verse Ecclesiastes 3:11, which reads, "He has made everything beautiful in its time."

"Months ago, I put this verse everywhere in my home as a constant reminder, and I wasn't even sure I believed it," she wrote. "I cannot even begin to describe to you the peace God has given me this year in the midst of much pain. I have been so moved by all of YOU [and] your love. I want you to know I read every comment, every DM, every tagged post — and the way you have opened your hearts to me and been praying for me has truly blown my mind. You've shared your own journeys and that has honestly been so healing to feel like I'm not alone."

Pearce shared that God has given her "winks" through "so many" of her fans, and after "a huge couple of weeks" professionally, she wanted to "say thank you."

"Thank you for letting me truly see I have no reason to feel shame in the life I am walking, and showing me that there IS beauty in all things — and for helping make so many dreams come true this year!" she shared. "You know I'm always one to share my heart, and this was heavy on it because I'm soooo thankful for my sweet country music fans."