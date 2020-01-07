Carly Pearce Reveals Painting She Received That Belonged to Busbee Before His Death

It was Busbee who produced Carly Pearce‘s freshman Every Little Thing album, as well as co-wrote several songs on the record, including the title track. Busbee also produced Pearce’s upcoming self-titled album, penning songs for that project as well, including the flirtatious “Call Me” track that Pearce just dropped. There are few people that have had more influence, personally and professionally, on Pearce than Busbee, which is why she was so honored to receive one of his beloved paintings, a little more than three months after he passed away from brain cancer.

“Last night some of us gathered in the home where I first met busbee, wrote & recorded the songs you now hear on the radio and on my records…” Pearce posted on Instagram. “The studio space out back that holds all of these special memories is now bare, with many boxes packed up in corners. I was able to take this painting that hung in the studio, that will now hang in my house as a reminder of the beginning for me… he loved art so much…

“We will never understand why God’s timing is what it is but the bittersweet & beautiful truth in that is that we are not designed to understand it,” she continued. “That is so clear to me in this moment. As I am in the final countdown to release this record, I choose to celebrate the GOOD and the unbelievable person and musician he was. His heart is in every single song. I can only imagine the beautiful music he’s making with our Maker.”

Carly Pearce is the last full project Busbee produced before he succumbed to his cancer, which he found out about only a couple of months before his death.

“No one knew,” Pearce told American Songwriter. “He had some signs of forgetfulness, but then he had the seizure in July and nine weeks later, he was dead. This is the last full record he turned in. He turned it in ten days before he had the seizure.”

Pearce’s eponymous album will be released on Feb. 14. Her current single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which is a duet with Lee Brice, is currently nearing the Top 20.

