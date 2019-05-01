Carly Pearce Reveals She Has Finished Her Sophomore Album

Carly Pearce’s sophomore album is finished! The singer shared the good news on social media.

Today feels like a good day to finish #CP2 🥳 pic.twitter.com/kKlrcz65k1 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) April 30, 2019

“Today feels like a good day to finish,” Pearce wrote, using the hashtag #CP2.

Pearce has previously opened up about her next set of tunes, the follow-up to her Every Little Thing debut. The Kentucky native already promised the record would be more romantic, thanks to her relationship with Michael Ray.

“Definitely more love songs on this one, and the evolution of being in love — yes, I’m in love,” Pearce told PEOPLE. “There’s still going to be those classic Carly Pearce heartbreak songs.”

Ray appears in the video for Pearce’s current single, “Closer to You,” but the singer told us that Ray will also sing on her upcoming project.

“To be able to say he’s a guest on my album, and in my [‘Closer to You’] music video – I never thought in a million years I would be marrying another artist, but now it makes so much sense,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I never thought I would find an artist that is so similar in the way that they approach their career, and their life like he does. He’s just awesome.”

“Closer to You” wasn’t written by Pearce, but she knew as soon as she heard it that she wanted it to be her next single.

“I didn’t write it, but as soon as I heard it, much like ‘Hide The Wine,’ my last single, it was one of those things that I connected with,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I’ve always said that I will build my career on great songs. If I hear moments, like ‘Closer To You,’ that I can identify with both melodically, sonically, and even lyrically, then I’m going to take those and thank those songwriters for writing it.”

Although Pearce has yet to announce a title or release date, she does promise fans will see a new side of her as an artist and a person.

“I feel like it’s going to show a side of my personality that a lot of fans have not gotten to see. It’s been quite a crazy couple of years for me, both personally and professionally,” Pearce promised. “I feel an evolution in every way, and this song is exactly where I am in my life right now, which is totally in love, and I think so many people can relate to that feeling of just missing somebody, and wanting to be close to them.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Taylor Hill