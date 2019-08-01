Carly Pearce Praises ‘Sisterhood’ She Shares With Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini

Carly Pearce is speaking out about the close friendship she shares with Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini. The three artists might all fight for chart positions on the radio, but Pearce is grateful to have camaraderie, not competition, among her fellow female artists.

“Those girls have walked every situation that I’ve walked and there’s just a sisterhood there,” Pearce shared with her record label. “Most people don’t understand because you haven’t lived what we live and you can’t really ask certain people questions. But for them, we can all bond over what we deal with as female artists in the industry. And it’s just nice to feel like you’re not alone sometimes.”

The “Closer to You” singer has felt the same frustrations other female artists have faced, when it comes to male artists getting much more time at radio than women. But Pearce chooses to focus on the positive, and believes women will soon have their time to shine.

“When a woman hits, she hits big,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I think that finally people like Maren, and Kelsea, and myself, and Lindsey [Ell] are showing country radio very authentically that women want to hear women. Women can work. Women can hang with the big boys. They can go on the road with them. They can sell out shows, too.

“Look at Kelsea doing a headlining tour where Brett Young [was] her opening act,” she continued. “If that’s not a large statement for women everywhere, I don’t know what is. I think we’re doing just fine, and I think you’re going to see a lot more girl power going on.”

Ironically, Pearce met Ballerini at a support group for female artists, even though they were both at different points in their career.

“We were all going around introducing ourselves and in those moments as a female, you kind of wanna, especially as a female artist, you kind of wanna puff your chest out and say something good about yourself so you feel confident in that moment,” Pearce recalled. “[Kelsea] had just signed her record deal and put out ‘Love Me Like You Mean It.’

“It got to me. I just lost my record deal, and I was like ‘I’m Carly Pearce,’ and I just started sobbing,” she continued. “‘I have no idea what I’m going to do.’ And after that group, she gave me her phone number and we stayed in touch and that lead just to this sisterhood.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Shearer