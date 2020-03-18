Carly Pearce Posts Video of Her Singing Her Favorite Hymn Amid Personal Coronavirus Fears

Plenty of people are worried about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but for Carly Pearce, her fears are personal. The “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer opened up on social media about her concerns, mostly for her own mother, while sharing a video of her singing her favorite hymn, “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Mar 16, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT

“Being inside and in the silence of my own thoughts has been interesting,” Pearce admitted. “I’m struggling to not be fearful — my mom has very weak lungs and has basically been quarantining. Whether we are directly affected or not, we know someone or have a loved one who could severely be affected by this dangerous virus. This song has always been one of my favorites and these words rang so loud in my ears today. I hope they bring you a sense of peace and a little less fear.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pearce, who like other artists is taking an indefinite hiatus, earlier acknowledged she was going to miss performing live.

“Played my last show for a little while tonight and I must say, it’s a weird feeling,” the Kentucky native noted. “Praying for everyone as we all try to process what is going on, and hopeful it will all get back on track soon. Sending lots of love as I head home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Mar 12, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT

Pearce is supposed to be joining Old Dominion on their We Are Old Domininon Tour. While it is currently unclear when the band will return to the road, Pearce will be ready to join them as soon she can.

“I’ve toured with so many amazing people but I’m really excited to be able to be touring with somebody or with a group that their fans are coming because they’re song fans,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “They’re fans of artistry, and it’s just about the songwriting and I love that. And I feel like this is the first tour that I’m like this probably is like my echelon of fans.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jim Spellman