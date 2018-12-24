Carly Pearce Speaks out About Engagement to Michael Ray

Carly Pearce is speaking out about her engagement to fellow singer, Michael Ray. The “Closer to You” singer shared her thoughts in a recent post on social media.

“Oh ya know… just dancin’ on cloud 9 with my fiancé,” Pearce wrote. “Thank y’all for all the love today– means more than you know to us. I’ve never known happiness like this. #stillcrying #datringtho”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ray popped the question to Pearce while on a romantic getaway last week.

“Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife,” Pearce captioned in a series of photos posted on Instagram. “All in one simple ‘yes’, I said ‘yes’ to love, ‘yes’ to peace, ‘yes’ to faithfulness, ‘yes’ to respect, ‘yes’ to kindness, ‘yes’ to trust, ‘yes’ to patience and ‘yes’ to never settling.”

“Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one,” she continued. “You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me.”

Ray also shared his own thoughts on proposing to Pearce.

“Dec 19, 2018 My life forever changed for the better,” Ray wrote on social media. “I got down on one knee in one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen and looked into the eyes of the most beautiful soul I have ever known and asked her to be my wife!!” he wrote of the proposal. “Carly, you make it all make sense, every step of my life good and bad was leading me to you. You are the biggest blessing I have and will ever receive.”

“You are my best friend, my partner in crime, my workout, grilled chicken, wine drinking classic country Opry loving, Nashville palace hanging, Publix grocery shopping, this is us watching, living room late night dancing, laugh until we cry soul mate,” he continued. “I’m glad we have forever together my love cause it is gonna take every second of it for you to understand how much I truly adore, respect, honor and love you! You are gonna be MY WIFE!!!!!!!!! Thank you for choosing me honey I can’t wait to walk life with you.”

Pearce and Ray went public with their relationship in July, and have been very vocal about their love for each other since then.

“I’ve been very quiet with my relationships in the past, and there’s a reason for that,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I think I never really was sure of something, until I met Michael. I’ve known him for a long time, but there was just something different. And just like I feel I take you on a journey in all of my stories in my music, this is a really big part of what is making me really happy right now, and I want people to be a part of that and to share in that.”

“He just so happens to do the same thing,” she added. “It makes it interesting and fun, and great, but we want people to be able to share in it with us, because we’re really happy.”