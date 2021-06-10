Carly Pearce Brings Her Dog as Her Date to 2021 CMT Music Awards

✖

Carly Pearce easily had the cutest date at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, bringing her dog, June, along with her to the annual show. The duo hit the red carpet in coordinating outfits, Pearce in a white and pink floral Ines Di Santo top and shorts set with a matching jacket and June in a pink diamond-encrusted collar with a bow and matching leash.

Pearce brought June home in summer 2020, shortly after filing for divorce from Michael Ray. "She is precious," the 31-year-old told PopCulture.com earlier this year of her pup. "And really has just brought, I don't know what life looks like without her. I kind of forget, but she came into my life at a time that I needed her so badly and we are just best friends." Pearce was at the CMT Music Awards as a performer and a presenter, opening the show with Lady A and Lindsay Ell for a performance of Lady's single "Like a Lady."

The Kentucky native also introduced a performance by Thomas Rhett during the show. This summer, Pearce will team with Lady A again when she joins the country trio on their What a Song Can Do Tour, which begins in late July. Pearce will likely bring June on the road, which will hopefully lead to even more coordinating dog mom moments.

June's full name is June Jolene Pearce, after June Carter Cash and Dolly Parton's hit song "Jolene." Pearce also welcomed June into her family in the month of June, which also inspired the puppy's name. "I wanted to name her something strong and I felt like June was such a strong month for me," the singer told PopCulture.com and other media in February. "Also June Carter Cash. Hello."

"All my family and my friends, they were like, 'You need to get a dog. You need to get a dog. You need to get a dog,'" she continued. "And I cannot explain to you just the unconditional love. I seriously could cry talking about her just because she has brought so much joy into my life and so much, just companionship in a time that I really needed it."