Brothers Osborne on ‘It Ain’t My Fault’ Video: ‘We Need a Little Bit of Humor’ in Politics

Brothers Osborne, the duo made up of siblings TJ and John Osborne, got plenty of attention for the video for their recent Grammy-nominated “It Ain’t My Fault” single. In the video, a robbery occurs in a pawn shop, by four criminals wearing masks of Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, with Trump being the sole perpetrator caught in the end.

According to Brothers Osborne, they just wanted to make light of a serious, usually off-limits topic – and it worked.

“I think in this political climate, we need a little bit of humor when it comes to politics,” John Osborne tells Taste of Country. “The political satire thing is something that people like to stay away from and I get it, it’s a very hot-button topic, but for us, we’re never really too afraid to attack these subjects and go at them head-on.”

“I think it’s something that you haven’t really seen before, something new,” TJ Osborne adds. “I think people are at a time where everything is just so serious and heavy all the time, we’ve definitely kind of made some fun out of some really heavy topics and I think people appreciate it.”

“It Ain’t My Fault” is from their freshman Pawn Shop album, and one they instantly knew would be a hit.

“When we recorded it in the studio, I think we knew immediately that we had something that was really special that really defines us and our sound,” says John Osborne, “and I think also defines kind of the whole Pawn Shop record.”

Brothers Osborne will release their sophomore Port Saint Joe album on April 20. The record, including their current single, “Shoot Me Straight,” was largely written and recorded in Florida.

“Port Saint Joe is a sonic representation of who we’ve become not only as a band but as people,” says John Osborne. “Every show we’ve ever played together is on this record. Every song we’ve ever written and every mile we’ve ever ridden has led to the making of this record. Imperfections and all.”

