Jason Aldean’s Wife Shares Sweet Baby Shower Photo With Tyler Hubbard’s Wife

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are currently expecting a baby boy, and fellow country star Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are expecting a baby girl.

Last weekend, Hayley’s friends threw her a baby shower, with both Hayley and several of her guests sharing photos from the event on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One snap came from fellow mom-to-be Brittany, who shared a snap of the duo touching bellies as they gaze down at their bumps.

Celebrating BABY GIRL💜 @hayley_hubbard & @thubbmusic I have a feeling our little man is going to have a lifelong crush🤗👶🏼👶🏼🍼 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

“Celebrating BABY GIRL,” Brittany wrote. “@hayley_hubbard & @thubbmusic I have a feeling our little man is going to have a lifelong crush.”

Brittany and Hayley are both due around the holidays, so it’s safe to say their babies will celebrate plenty of milestones together.

Up Next: Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Shares Another Photo of Baby Memphis’ Room

Hayley also shared a photo of herself and Tyler in a truck, revealing that her husband had surprised her with the first care they drove in as a married couple.

“So flipping thoughtful he is… surprising me with the first car we drove away in as a married couple,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #WeddingGetawayCar #pushpresent#HubbardsGotHitched and #datenighttruck.

So flipping thoughtful he is… surprising me with the first car we drove away in as a married couple #WeddingGetawayCar #pushpresent #HubbardsGotHitched #datenighttruck A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Oct 26, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean