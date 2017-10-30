Jason Aldean’s Wife Shares Sweet Baby Shower Photo With Tyler Hubbard’s Wife

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are currently expecting a baby boy, and fellow country star Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are expecting a baby girl.
Last weekend, Hayley’s friends threw her a baby shower, with both Hayley and several of her guests sharing photos from the event on social media.
One snap came from fellow mom-to-be Brittany, who shared a snap of the duo touching bellies as they gaze down at their bumps.
“Celebrating BABY GIRL,” Brittany wrote. “@hayley_hubbard & @thubbmusic I have a feeling our little man is going to have a lifelong crush.”
Brittany and Hayley are both due around the holidays, so it’s safe to say their babies will celebrate plenty of milestones together.
Hayley also shared a photo of herself and Tyler in a truck, revealing that her husband had surprised her with the first care they drove in as a married couple.
“So flipping thoughtful he is… surprising me with the first car we drove away in as a married couple,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #WeddingGetawayCar #pushpresent#HubbardsGotHitched and #datenighttruck.
