Brian Kelley Shares How He's Been Dealing With Anxiety During the Pandemic

✖

People around the world have been dealing with increased stress and anxiety this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley is no different. Speaking to his record label, Kelley shared that he and bandmate Tyler Hubbard have used physical activity to help them relieve stress, a piece of advice that everyone can implement.

"I think we both have found a lot of peace of mind and body and soul and everything in exercise, workin’ out, yoga, trying to stay active," he said. "Definitely think that helps out with worrying and just getting, maybe a little anxious." Kelley added that he thinks there's "good worry" and "bad worry," and having specific actions in place can help with the latter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Kelley (@briankelley) on Oct 23, 2020 at 7:41am PDT

"I used to beat myself up about worrying some, and I’ve gotten better about it, but I think when you’re thankful for the things you have and the things that matter there is a little bit of a good worry because you don’t want to lose that," he explained. "You wanna keep working hard. But when you get that bad worry, it’s good to go for a run and stay active, call a friend, call someone you need. Worry can get the best of you. It’s a daily fight but you’ve just gotta trust God, trust yourself and get out there and get it."

Kelley and Hubbard have also been working on their upcoming album, which does not yet have a title or a release date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Kelley (@briankelley) on Sep 17, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

"We definitely have a theme," Kelley told their record label. "We definitely picked a direction and had a really cool vision. But knowing that going into this project has been different for us in a sense and a blast. Just truly excited about this vision, this project and dreaming of, in the moment while we’re recording, what these are gonna feel like playing live next year or years to come, depending on which ones will be singles and so on."

He added that being off the road due to the pandemic has given himself and Hubbard time to work on the album as well as the ability to use a different approach to new music.

"Good to be settled here and knock it out this way," Kelley shared. "We’ve done it differently in the past where we’ve taken maybe eight to ten months-time to record, and knocking it out this quick, it was different. It was fresh and just some really cool energy in the studio, scheming up, tweaking songs and trying to make them better, and I think we achieved that."