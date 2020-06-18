Brett Young's new single, "Lady," is an ode to his wife and daughter, so it only makes sense that they would both star in the sweet music video for the song, which was released on Wednesday. Clips of Young's wife, Taylor, and their baby girl, Presley Elizabeth, are peppered throughout the video, interspersed with scenes of Young performing the sentimental track with an acoustic guitar in a poolside cabana.

The whole video appears to have been filmed somewhere sunny, with the family shown getting ready for a day at the beach and in the same cabana Young filmed his solo scenes. The trio also heads to the pool, Presley wearing a pair of tiny sunglasses with her swimsuit as she hits the water with her dad, Taylor covering her daughter's head with a floppy hat. Directed by Young's longtime collaborator Seth Kupersmith, the video was filmed under social distance guidelines using only one camera and a drone. "I hope you guys can feel the love that’s deeply rooted in this song and see how the video really brings it to life," Young wrote on Instagram.

"Lady" was released in May and will be included on Young's upcoming project. "Lady' is easily one of the most special songs I’ve ever written," the California native said in a statement. "I always knew I would want to write songs for my children, but didn't realize the inspiration would come so quickly before my daughter was even born. It's a message to Presley about her mom and it became a pretty obvious choice for my first single in a new chapter of music. It's so meaningful to Taylor and I, and I hope it resonates in a similar way for anyone who listens."

Young wrote the song with Ross Copperman and Jon Nite in July 2019, a few months before Presley was born. Producer Dan Huff gave him a finished version as a baby gift, and while he initially wasn't planning to release the personal song, he told PEOPLE that he realized that "maybe people need to hear this." The 39-year-old began performing "Lady" on his The Chapters Tour earlier this year and admitted that the song is difficult for him to play live because of how meaningful it is to him. "It’s difficult to sing on stage," he said. "I have to almost go blank on purpose and not think about the words, because if I do, it’s hard to get through."