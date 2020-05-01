Brett Young Shares New Single, 'Lady,' a Sweet Tribute to His Daughter and Wife

Brett Young and wife Taylor welcomed their first child, daughter Presley, in October 2019, and the proud dad is celebrating the two most important ladies in his life with his new song, "Lady," out today. "Lady" is a message to Presley built on simple and effective production, telling her that while her dad loves her, she only has to look to her mom if she wants to learn what it means to be a lady.

"I hope you look just like your mama and love her like I do / You'll see close to perfect patience if you watch her every move," Young sings in the song's chorus. "You can always run to daddy, you'll always be my baby / But look at her, baby girl, and you'll learn how to be a lady." Young wrote "Lady" with Ross Copperman and Jon Nite, and the song will appear on Young's upcoming project. Young began playing the song on his The Chapters Tour earlier this year and fans instantly connected to the sentimental track.

"Lady' is easily one of the most special songs I’ve ever written," the California native said in a statement. "I always knew I would want to write songs for my children, but didn't realize the inspiration would come so quickly before my daughter was even born. It's a message to Presley about her mom and it became a pretty obvious choice for my first single in a new chapter of music. It's so meaningful to Taylor and I, and I hope it resonates in a similar way for anyone who listens."

Taylor shared on her Instagram page that her husband wrote "Lady" when she was around five months pregnant and that the heartbeat listeners hear at the beginning of the song is a recording from the first time the couple heard Presley's heartbeat. "This song that my incredible husband wrote means the absolute world to me," she wrote. "I ugly cry (happy tears) EVERY single time I listen to it. It melts me. I remember listening to this song over and over when our sweet Presley was in my belly, dreaming about what she would be like and thanking god that he trusted us to be her parents. Thank you [Brett Young] for this precious song, what a special gift. To all the momma’s out there, happy early Mother’s Day, I hope you enjoy it. You’re all superheroes."